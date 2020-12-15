LIVE: White House holds first press briefing after Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House will hold its first press briefing Tuesday after the Electoral College confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the country’s next president.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will speak to reporters at 1 p.m. ET, she announced on Twitter.

The briefing comes a day after electors voted state-by-state in a formal proceeding that ascertained Biden’s victory in the presidential election. The results will now be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the meeting.

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, continuing to make unfounded claims of voter fraud.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Biden as president-elect.

“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” McConnell said. “But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

It remains unclear what McEnany will discuss in the briefing. NewsNation will provide a livestream of the event in this story.

