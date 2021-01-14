Wicker, Hyde-Smith sign letter to stop illegal PPP loans to Planned Parenthood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith signed a letter encouraging the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to prevent Planned Parenthood affiliates from receiving illegal loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Led by Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and signed by 31 Senators, the letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza urges her “to inform participating lenders that Planned Parenthood affiliates are ineligible to receive second-draw PPP loans, and encourage them to immediately notify SBA if a Planned Parenthood affiliate applies for such a loan through their institution.

“Furthermore, we urge you to refer any Planned Parenthood affiliate that applies for such a loan to the Department of Justice for prosecution. Planned Parenthood affiliates are well aware that they are ineligible to receive PPP loans, on the basis of SBA’s letters and the frank admission of their political-action committee. Their attempts to apply for PPP loans are naked attempts to defraud the United States government.”

The letter addresses the Second Draw PPP loan program approved and funded by Congress in late December.

