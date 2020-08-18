Youngest woman to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives scheduled to speak tonight at the DNC

MILWAUKEE (WLNS) – The youngest woman serving in the Michigan legislature and the first Armenian-American woman in the House, will deliver part of the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention tonight.



This year’s Keynote Address will feature seventeen of the Democratic Party’s rising stars from all across the country.



Michigan Representative Mari Manoogian (40th House District) will join former Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams to highlight the importance of state legislative races, in-state leadership, and building a strong bench for the future of the Democratic Party.



Rep. Manoogian is the youngest woman serving in the 100th Legislature and the first Armenian-American woman to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives.



She currently serves as Assistant Minority Whip for the House Democrats.



The second night of the Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Tonight's #DemConvention lineup is in and WOW! Honored to even be mentioned in the same breath as @AOC and @JohnKerry who are leaders on one of the most important issues to Michigan voters: environmental protection and climate change. Watch here: https://t.co/tTfpMx0SLP pic.twitter.com/GeEDw5RBC9 — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) August 18, 2020

