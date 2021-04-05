Poll location changes and Coronavirus precautions Jackson voters need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the eve of the Jackson primary elections, there are changes. 167 ballot bags have been shipped out to all 83 precincts for Jackson voters to decide who they want running as the next democrat and republican candidates for mayor and city council. Just like back in November, some things will look different.

All polling locations are listed on the City of Jackson website, but new changes to certain precincts mean having to go to new places.

“McCloud Elementary we have two precincts that are voting in there, precinct 36 and precinct 45”, Jackson Election Commissioner Chair Linda Sanders stated. “Precinct 21 and 24 they are at Kurts Gym, precinct 90 they were moved at 1201 Cooper Rd.”

Every ballot bag comes with a separate bag filled with PPE supplies for all poll workers and voters in line.

“We have masks if they desire one, we certainly have one for the poll workers,” Sanders added. “And we have gloves, spray, wipes, and the city is having each precinct cleaned.”

“I volunteered whether the pandemics going on or not,” Poll worker Lula Williams told us. “I went on and got vaccinated and it didn’t matter, November I worked and it doesn’t matter with me.”

Despite alleged voter fraud conspiracies spreading through the country, Election Commissioners saw a smooth distribution of ballot bags to the right locations and see no signs the races could be rigged for any candidate.

“We will be visiting the precincts and making sure that everything is going smoothly out there,” Sanders said.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:00 p.m. If you need to track down your polling location every precinct has its listing by clicking here.