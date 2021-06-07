Poll: Mississippi voters favor medicinal, recreational marijuana legalization

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a survey conducted by Millsaps College and Chism Strategies, a majority of Mississippi voters (over 63%) want the legislature to enact a medical marijuana law that mirrors the one voters approved of in November 2020. Initiative 65 was overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court due to flaws with the state’s ballot initiative process.

The survey also stated more than 20% of the electorate said legalizing medical marijuana is the most important issue that will determine how they vote in the next elections for state positions such as governor, lieutenant governor and the state legislature.

The survey also found that 52% of Mississippians favor legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes, an idea opposed by 37% of voters surveyed. The survey also found strong support for Medicaid expansion in Mississippi, with 55% in support and just 27% opposed.

Voters also gave high marks to law enforcement, with more than 60% reporting they approve of the job police in their communities are doing. More than three-quarters of respondents want state leaders to help local and municipal governments raise the pay of Mississippi police officers, who make considerably less than the national average.

Click here to read the report.