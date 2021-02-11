Poll shows approval for Gov. Reeves, disapproval for Pres. Biden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A newly released Mason-Dixon Mississippi poll showcases approval and disapproval ratings for Governor Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden.

According to the poll’s findings, President Joe Biden has not expanded his support in Mississippi since taking office. He received 41% of the vote in losing the state. Currently, only 35% say they approve of his job performance to date. A majority of voters (56%) say they disapprove.

Governor Tate Reeves has improved his job rating over the past year. Statewide, 56% approve of Reeves’ performance (up from 50%) and 36% disapprove.

Mississippi voters are against Senate conviction of former president Donald Trump on charges of “incitement of insurrection.” Statewide, 62% oppose conviction and only 35% support it.

The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from February 2 through February 5, 2021. A total of 625 registered Mississippi voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide.

Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Mississippi voter registration list that included both land line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county.

The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 4 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the “true” figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin for error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.