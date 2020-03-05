Poll shows President Trump leading Democratic challengers in Mississippi

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas. A U.S. appeals court has upheld the Trump administration’s rules imposing more hurdles for women seeking abortions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday, Feb. 24 overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a Mason-Dixon Mississippi poll, Republican President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over each of his two most likely Democratic challengers in Mississippi. Statewide, Trump leads Joe Biden 56%-42% and is ahead of Bernie Sanders 59%-36%.

In the Mississippi Senate race, Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith holds a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Mike Espy. Statewide, Hyde-Smith leads Espy 53%-43%.

Trump has a 57% job approval rating in Mississippi. Recently elected Governor Tate Reeves has 50% approval, with a significant 18% still unsure.

This poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from February 26 through February 28, 2020. A total of 625 registered Mississippi voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide.