Poll shows President Trump leading Democratic challengers in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a Mason-Dixon Mississippi poll, Republican President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over each of his two most likely Democratic challengers in Mississippi. Statewide, Trump leads Joe Biden 56%-42% and is ahead of Bernie Sanders 59%-36%.
In the Mississippi Senate race, Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith holds a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Mike Espy. Statewide, Hyde-Smith leads Espy 53%-43%.
Trump has a 57% job approval rating in Mississippi. Recently elected Governor Tate Reeves has 50% approval, with a significant 18% still unsure.
This poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from February 26 through February 28, 2020. A total of 625 registered Mississippi voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide.