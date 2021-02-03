Poll workers wanted for assistance in upcoming municipal elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is searching for individuals to serve as poll workers from the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for several 2021 Municipal Elections.

The dates are as follows:

· Primary: April 6, 2021

· Primary Run-off: April 27, 2021

· General: June 8, 2021

Poll workers must reside within the City of Jackson and will be required to attend a two (2) hour training class. All interested parties should contact Kathy Cole, Deputy City Clerk at (601) 960-1033 or Linda Sanders, Chairperson of the Municipal Election Commission at (601) 960-1021 for additional information.