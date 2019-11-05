Polls Open Around Mississippi: HAPPENING NOW

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The polls are open around Mississippi, and voters are excited to make their voices heard.

Many voters spoke to 12 News about how their voting experience was.

Berlinda Johnson, who lives In Jackson, said: “I thought I’d come out early early this morning so I wouldn’t catch a line like this but I’m satisfied with how the line is.”

Another person says that he didn’t have any problems voting and he wants to make sure that everybody that is eligible to vote, do so.

Thomas Field says: “They oughta come out and vote. It’s their chance to come out and determine who’ll be our leaders.”

One man says he wants to make sure that people vote for the right person, regardless of political party or affiliation.

Jim Heathman said: “Don’t go with what everyone else says, vote your conscience.”

