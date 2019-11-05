Polls open for Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters are heading out to the polls to decide on multiple statewide offices including Governor and Lt. Governor.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. But any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot. Voters can find their voting precinct as well as sample ballots by visiting the Secretary of State’s website, for the Polling Place Locator.

In the meantime, if you need a ride to go Vote in Jackson, Hattiesburg of Gulfport, you can schedule one, courtesy Mississippi Move.

Just text or call 662.205.6683 and give them your name, phone number, requested pickup address, pickup time and the name of your polling precinct. Remember to bring your drivers license or proof of identification in order to vote.