Poor People’s Campaign prays and protests state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Poor People’s Campaign is calling on Mississippi religious leaders and anyone interested in changing the state flag to join in on a prayer vigil.

people involved in the campaign held one Thursday.

Organizers tell me they will have the prayer vigil every thursday night until

the flag is removed. They say they want a flag for all Mississippians.

Even in the wind and rain, those involved in the campaign gathered outside the governor’s mansion to pray and demand the Mississippi state flag bearing the confederate emblem be removed. Reverand Justin McCreary has been in the fight since 2015 after the mass shooting in South Carolina at Emanuel A.M.E. Church.

“I remember the first time we came out for this vigil in 2015 after the shooting at the AME church we’ve actually been calling on the governor and the prior governor and we’re calling on this Governor to just take the flag down,” said McCreary.

Sharon Brown leads the Flag for All Mississippians coalition. She’s been pushing for change, even sponsored Initiative 55 to take the confederate emblem off the flag, but couldn’t get enough signatures for the 2018 ballot.

“It’s a war emblem. we’re not at war in 2020. The war is over. we’re trying to live in peace. We’re trying to create better economic opportunities for our children so they won’t leave Mississippi,” said Brown.

The Poor People’s Campaign is also praying at the Capitol Friday at noon.

