Pop-up music concerts happening all throughout Hattiesburg this holiday season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There is something festive popping up in the pine belt. Pop up concerts are happening throughout Hattiesburg this holiday season.

The Music Moves Hattiesburg was started back in November. It is comprised of local musicians playing music in public spaces.

Thomas Jackson, a local artist in Hattiesburg, played a little concert in front of the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

“It’s great to have music promoted in the downtown area and all over town. I think art and music are very integral to any kind of community and bringing the community together.”, said Thomas Jackson

The Music Moves Hattiesburg was made possible from grants given through the cares act.

“I’ve gotten a lot of support in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg is a great place to live if you want to be a musician or artist. There’s some great people here and some great musicians and artists.”

Music Moves is expected to run until at least February.

