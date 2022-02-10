JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Environmentally – Recycling Services will hold a Pop-Up Recycling Drop-Off Event on Thursday, February 10.

The event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or until the trailer is filled at Auto Plus on South Gallatin Street.

There will be a $3 cash fee for a 30 gallon bin or bag of paper, plastic and metal. There will also be a $3 cash fee for a 10 gallon bag of glass.

The following items will be accepted: