JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Environmentally – Recycling Services will hold a Pop-Up Recycling Drop-Off Event on Thursday, February 10.
The event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or until the trailer is filled at Auto Plus on South Gallatin Street.
There will be a $3 cash fee for a 30 gallon bin or bag of paper, plastic and metal. There will also be a $3 cash fee for a 10 gallon bag of glass.
The following items will be accepted:
- Plastic: bottles, jugs, tubs, grocery bags (grocery bags must be bundled)
- Paper: office paper, newspaper, paperboard, cardboard (no Magazines)
- Metal: cans, lids, foil, tins, (pretty much all metal)
- Glass: Bottles and Jars (must be tied in a plastic bag)