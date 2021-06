RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Richland City Hall on Wednesday, June 9 through Friday, June 11.

Vaccinations are available Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and on Friday, June 11 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

To schedule an appointment, click here.