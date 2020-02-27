Pope urges Catholics to stop social media insults

(CBS) – As Pope Francis blessed followers at the begging of Lent on Wednesday, he put a modern twist on the list of things to quit. He urged Catholics to stop insulting each other on social media.

The pope said too many offensive and harmful words are amplified by the internet.

Lent is the lead up to Easter, which is a time Christians often give up something for 40 days. But instead of food and other vices, Pope Francis is asking Catholics to start being kind online and to “give up useless words, gossip, rumors and tittle-tattle.”

This isn’t the first time Pope Francis has asked Catholics to be mindful of how they communicate. Last year for Lent, he asked followers to give up gossiping.

