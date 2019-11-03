Popeyes out of chicken sandwich buns in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- The Popeyes on County Line Road said they are halting the production of their chicken sandwiches due to the shortage of bread.

An employee informed customers who were waiting in the drive-thru line that the spicy chicken sandwiches will not return until 4 p.m. today. The line was wrapped around the restaurant when the announcement was made.

According to employees, there has been a constant flow of drive-thru orders and traffic since the fast-food chain opened its doors Sunday morning.

Popeyes located at 5351 W Frontge Rd.

Customers waitng to place orders at the fast-food restaurant.

Cars were wrapped around the building and in the streets as many awaited to get a bite of the fresh and juicy chicken sandwich.

In order to have a smooth operation, several workers have been tasked to manage orders in the drive-thru simultaneously.

The Popeyes’ spicy chicken sandwich made its grand return today after the company sold out.