JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Around the middle of November, drivers coming into Jackson from Rankin County on Lakeland Drive get to see the sun setting behind the city skyline. The sun doesn’t set in exactly the same place every day. In the summer, it’s way north of the city. In the winter, it is a little farther south. But the week and a half before Thanksgiving, it washes downtown Jackson with a backlight. One of the signs of fall.

For a state that is not known for fall color, we have a good deal of it. One of our brightest is not even one of our own trees, although it has taken over. You will see groves of red oriental popcorn trees until the first frost. Then, they turn brown and die.