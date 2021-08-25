Popular food truck makes a stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a popular Atlanta-based vegan restaurant made a stop in Jackson. Hundreds of people showed up prepared to brave the heat and the lines by any means necessary.

“It’s the experience and the name, plus the commitment to health. I think we need to change the way we eat in our Black community, so whenever we can support a Black business, we’ll do just that,” one customer said.

While many people in line were not vegans, they were in line to try something new.

Miesha Hambrick said when the City of Jackson reached out, they thought it would be a great idea, but did not know just how big it would be.

“They sent me a couple of locations, and we picked Smith-Wills Stadium because we felt like it would be a good spot. We tend to get a lot of support, and we didn’t know Jackson would show up like this. We’ve got Hank Aaron and some Atlanta stuff going on, so Jackson showed up and showed out,” said Hambrick.