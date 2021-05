PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Port Gibson announced customers who are served by the city’s water system are under a boil water alert.

According to the city’s public works department, a main water line on Old Highway 61 broke Friday night. The break was about six inches, and it was repaired on Saturday.

However, customers are under a boil water notice. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.