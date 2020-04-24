Port Gibson flooding forces family out of home

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Flooding has left a Port Gibson family leaving with no place to go.
Water rose on MLK Thursday morning leaving neighbors moving cars and personal belongings to higher
ground.
Michelle Banks’ home flooded. It’s a close call for the others.
“My kids and I, we woke up to water rushing into the house,” said Banks. “We had to just gather up ourselves. We left. We couldn’t gather up any personal items. We just left with what we had, the clothes on our backs and that’s it.
She says the water was well above her ankles. She can’t get back to her home, and for now she is living in her SUV with her three children, ranging in age from 10-20 because they have nowhere to go.
“It sounds embarrassing, but it’s not a time to be embarrassed,” said Banks.
The moment I reached out to the mayor of Port Gibson he was out in the neighborhood.
“For years it has always flooded in this area down by the bottom of this road,” said Mayor Willie A. White. “We have a young lady who normally gets flooded on a regular basis when it rains over a period of time. It’s located just outside the city limits, but we’ve been moving around all day with first responders and we’re going to get in contact with our emergency management person who is going to reach out to her and the supervisor whose been doing a great job identifying needs in the county.”
Banks says she is asking for help to get back on her feet. You can reach out to her by calling (601) 702-9103.
Banks also asked for Red Cross assistance. I reached out to them. Her information is being forwarded to the disaster services team.