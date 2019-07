JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- People in Jackson spent Saturday getting ready for the possibility of wide-spread flooding and through out the day, more than 2,000 free sandbags were distributed by the City of Jackson at the municipal facility.

One person said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, when it comes to possible flooding.

Free sandbags will be available Sunday 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and possibly even longer if conditions worsen.