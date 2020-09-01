Possible health hazards at the center of Ridgeland neighbor dispute

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman in Ridgeland demands action be taken against her neighbor whose property status may be in violation of city and county ordinances regarding dumping, and breaking down toxic material.

For more than 15 years a Ridgeland homeowner is accusing her neighbor of not only taking over parts of her property and hoarding trash next door. But also putting surrounding neighbors’ health at risk.

“I’m hostage, I’ve been wanting to sell my house for years and I can’t,” Robin said.

Since 2003 Robin has lived off Pine Tree Ln. next door to a man identified through county property records as Roger Spence. Through the years she’s documented instances of areas right along her yard trashed.

“He needs to take these dang fences down, clean the yard up and be able to walk to his front door like a civilized person,” Robin continued. “This is the city of Ridgeland and we can do better than this.”

The dispute began when Robin found herself cut off from her home after Spence left his trucks in the way. He soon poured concrete down her side leading runoff water to her driveway. Tearing up the asphalt.

“Now it’s totally destroyed,” she added. “You can’t tell there was asphalt there. So I’ve got all kinds of issues on this end. Mud, ruts, delivery guy had to come to my house and tell me he had to hand-carry something up there from where his truck sat because he couldn’t get to my house. It blocks my driveway.”

County and city zoning ordinances prohibit salvage material, junk, or hazardous waste being stored on residential property. In 2010 and 2014 Spence was written up by Madison County, but it didn’t stop there.

“He just hid it afterward, he got wrote up for hazardous waste, air conditioners, appliances, abandoned vehicles,” Robin explained. “When they left he put up high fences so you couldn’t see it.”

We obtained photos by neighbors who show Spence allegedly still breaks down AC units to sell the scraps and copper. Leaving Freon 22 tanks laying around leaking a type of waste landfills like Little Dixie won’t even accept.

“Freon is one of the deadliest chemicals to our planet and I’m definitely worried about Freon,” Robin added. “I mean it’s toxic. He cuts and grinds metal and it goes in the air.”

This kind of exposure according to the CDC and various state health departments can cause tightness in the lungs, headaches, and nausea. A bad combination in a county already leading the state for women diagnosed with lung cancer.

We attempted to speak to Roger Spence, but when we went up to the door a woman answered and refused to talk to us.

We reached out to the city of Ridgeland Community Development Department to see if they’re relooking at this matter but haven’t heard back.