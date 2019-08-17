UPDATE: Possible human remains discovered in Hinds County

UPDATE: 8/16/2019 8:41 P.M.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says someone riding a 4-wheeler found the skeletal remains near Seaton Road and Neil Collins Road. We have a crew on the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were notified late Friday afternoon when the remains were discovered on Neil Collins Road in the southwest part of the county.



The Hinds County coroner has been called in to help out with the investigation.