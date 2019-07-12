Possible Retaliation: 3 inmates taken to hospital after fight

Three inmates of the Raymond Detention Center were taking to the hospital after an altercation.

According to Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials, the inmates were taken to the hospital early Friday morning.

There is currently an investigation going on to determine if this incident may be in retaliation from an earlier incident which occurred last week.

Major Pete Luke said, “We are reviewing video and getting statements from the detention staff to identify who will face charges in these assaults.”

Charges will be made following the incident.





