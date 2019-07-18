Possible robbery attempt leads to deadly shooting in Jackson

Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting from early Thursday morning.

Just after Midnight, officers arrived at a residence in the 1700 block of Shady Lane Drive.

Near the carport, they located 63-year-old Earl Lee Clark who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

After further investigation, officers discovered another male near the residence who was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and later deemed the possible suspect.

Police believe robbery was the motive and evidence collected on scene shows the two men fired at each other during the incident.

Charges are currently pending for the alleged suspect.

Surveillance footage captured the altercation, but video is not being released by police at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.