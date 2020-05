JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department said a possible suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 11-year-old Jordan McCoy.

The boy died after bullets went through the walls of his apartment on Forest Avenue. The shooting happened in April.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the suspect is already in custody in connection to another case. Investigators are waiting for ballistic results to come back to see if they match the ones found at the scene.