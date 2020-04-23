Possible tornado causes damage in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A possible tornado moved through Rankin County overnight, causing damage. Neighbors also saw some flash flooding from the storms.

There was debris along Highway 468. But on Monterey Road, it was a different experience for Denise Thornton. Thornton and her daughter took shelter when the storms moved through.

“I just saw wooshing, you know. And said okay, you got to run, and she was terrified,” Thornton explained.

The possible tornado moved down Monterey Road, bringing down power lines and knocking down trees.

Entergy and Rankin County crews worked to repair the power lines and clear the roads of the debris.