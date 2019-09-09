Post on social media threatens safety of Murrah High School

The Jackson Public School released a statement after receiving threats via social media.
JPS is aware of a social media post circulating that threatens the safety of Murrah High School. According to Campus Enforcement, a threat assessment was completed and there appears to be no imminent threat to the safety of students or staff at Murrah High School. However, precautionary measures are still being implemented. School is in session and we encourage all parents to send their scholars to school today. We do take such posts very seriously. Any threat to the safety and welfare of our staff and students will be addressed using the penalties outlined in our district policies and state laws.Sherwin Johnson – Jackson Public Schools