HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — On May 1st Southern Miss capped off a nine game winning streak wit ha 5-3 win over SEC power Ole Miss.

It felt like the Golden Eagles had really hit their stride. But since then, it’s been a different story. They’ve lost three straight series, including one to Rice – the team they’ll face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

