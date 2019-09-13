Potential tropical storm heads for the Bahamas

People sit under broken palm trees outside the Leonard M. Thompson International Airport after the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Islands, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Thousands of desperate people are seeking help in Dorian’s aftermath. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)

MCLEAN’S TOWN, Bahamas (AP) – A tropical depression has formed near the Bahamas and is likely to bring heavy winds and rain to islands already hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression formed Friday afternoon and could become a tropical storm by Saturday.

Late Friday afternoon, the storm was centered about 240 miles (385 kilometers) east-southeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island. A tropical storm watch is in effect for central Florida’s eastern coast.