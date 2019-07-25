Potholes give Jackson pooch “ruff” time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A pothole is making walk-time difficult for a Jackson pooch.

When WJTV 12 first met Linus, he approached us with his high energy and ferocious bark.

We knew then Linus was tough and not much could stand in his way, until his owner says he hits a mighty pothole.

“We will take him on a walk in his wheelchair and a lot of the time he hits a pothole on the front it will tip him all the way over which is frustrating,” said his owner Lana Mize.

Mize says he is resilient and always gets back up. Linus, the two-year-old English Bulldog, was born with swimmer puppy syndrome.

“That affects all four limbs of an animal so they’re born with their legs sort of all splayed out, and if they don’t get therapy when they’re real young, then it can affect their mobility permanently,” said Mize.

He can move his back legs, but his front legs only have partial mobility. Mize says she loves to walk him, but the bumpy streets in her neighborhood make it difficult.

“I would love to see them come through and repave parts of Belhaven,” said Mize. “The worst parts, I know, even my part of Belhaven isn’t the worst, and I would love to see them fix the infrastructure, the huge sinkholes. There’s damage to the pipes. I’d love to see that change.”

We asked city engineer Charles Williams if there were plans to repair the streets in the Belhaven neighborhood.

“We have not identified any streets that will be selected for resurfacing at this time utilizing the leveraging funds,” said Williams.