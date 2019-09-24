Pottery class brings joy to seniors

Parks and Recreation of Hattiesburg hosted its annual senior pottery class at the Ben McNair Center. The class is part of the senior program which is a group of events to get seniors out of the house and active in the community.

The pottery class is held every Monday at 9:00 am until. The class focuses on classic pottery techniques such as moldings, sculpting, and painting.

The class is taught by Susan Walck who has been teaching pottery for more than 20 years.

“So I’ve been teaching pottery for years and years and years. I’ve worked in New York City at studios and I’ve worked in Mobile, Alabama, I’ve worked in art museums, I’ve worked all over the place. So they’re getting a high- quality program down here.” said Walck

The pottery class is great way for elderly people in the community to mingle with others who can share the same interests as them and talk to people that are their own age.

Chayvonte’ Chapman, Senior program coordinator says the program is so great because you get to see people from different backgrounds come together over the love of art.

“They all bring something different to the table, they all have different backgrounds, they all have different craft ideas and interests and it’s really interesting to see them get together,” said Chapman.