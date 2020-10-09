Power APAC seeking nominations for new namesake

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District announced Power APAC Elementary School will soon have a new name. The school is currently named after Confederate Colonel John Logan Power.

The school’s site-based committee is serving as the School Renaming Committee. The school began accepting public nominations for the new name October 6. The nomination phase will close Monday, October 12.

To submit your nomination for a new name for Power APAC, please complete the Power Elementary School Renaming Nomination Form.

