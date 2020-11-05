Power APAC to be renamed after Ida B. Wells

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After accepting more than 100 different namesake nominations and choosing six semifinalists, Power APAC Elementary School in Jackson has a new namesake.

According to Representative Zakiya Summers, the school will be named after Ida B. Wells.

The three finalist were between Richard Wright, who was an author, Margaret Walker Alexander, who was an author, and Ida B. Wells, who was a journalist and activist.

The Renaming Committee established the following nomination guidelines for the new namesake. They must:

Be deceased.

Have a strong connection to Mississippi.

Be committed to academic and arts education.

Be relevant to students and create a sense of pride for them.

