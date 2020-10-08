Power companies prepare for Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Delta is on track to arrive in Mississippi Friday night, but it won’t be a friendly greeting. Mississippians can expect widespread damage and power outages.

Mara Hartmann with Entergy said it will be all hands on deck this weekend including assistance from out of state.

“We have approximately 500 Entergy line workers and other personnel and day to day contractors that are coming in to this effort. We have requested an additional 1,100 vegetation workers, damage assessors and other support personnel,” said Hartmann.

Hartmann reminds us that anytime you see a power line on the ground, never touch it and always assume that it has energy in it, even if it’s been disconnected.

Entergy is not the only company with its work cut out for them. Atmos and Southern Pine are also on alert.

“We continue to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Delta to make sure we insure the safety of our customers, our assistants and the community,” said Atmos Public Affairs Manager Yolinda Waters.

“We have crews on standby if we need additional help they will be here right away. So, as soon as the weather passes, if outages do occur, crews are ready and prepared to respond immediately as soon as it’s safe,” said Southern Pine Electric Communications Coordinator Steve Bryant.

LATEST STORIES: