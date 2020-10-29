Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Safety Tips

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Power outages reported across Mississippi due to Hurricane Zeta

News
Posted: / Updated:
Power Outages by AP Graphics_118242

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Power outages have been reported as severe weather from Hurricane Zeta continues to move through Mississippi.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 1,000 outages.

Southern Pine Electric is reporting more than 1,123 customers are experiencing power outages.

Mississippi Power is reporting just over a total amount of 90,000 customers out.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories