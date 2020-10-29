Power outages reported across Mississippi due to Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Power outages have been reported as severe weather from Hurricane Zeta continues to move through Mississippi.
Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 1,000 outages.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting more than 1,123 customers are experiencing power outages.
Mississippi Power is reporting just over a total amount of 90,000 customers out.
