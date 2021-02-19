Power, water outages reported in Vicksburg on Friday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg neighbors continued to experience water and power outages Friday morning. This began when the winter storms caused the system at the water treatment plant off Washington Street to fail on Wednesday.

The treatment plant was back up and running on Thursday, but it was only pumping out half its capacity to supply the city. Crews are working to locate multiple water main breaks.

Power crews are also working to restore electricity to customers. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said more Entergy Mississippi crews will come to the city later on Friday.