Powerball adds new Monday night drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), Powerball players will soon get the chance to start the week in a winning way with a new Monday night drawing.

MLC said the first day of sales for the Monday, August 23, 2021, drawing will begin on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The new Monday night drawing will join the current Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

“Powerball moving to three nights a week adds to the excitement of the game for our players,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Jeff Hewitt. “With Powerball adding a Monday night drawing, Powerball is giving players faster-growing jackpots and ‘More Fun, More Often!”

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing of Powerball is now an estimated $274 million.