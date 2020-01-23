Powerball and Mega Millions coming to Mississippi in one week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In one week, Mississippians will be able to buy Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. The official date is January 30, 2020.

In one week, this will be lit🔥. Lights! Jackpot! $$! Current Powerball is $373 million. Current Mega Millions is $130 million. Get ready to #havefunyall! pic.twitter.com/HdXfNRoSXz — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (@TheMSLottery) January 23, 2020

