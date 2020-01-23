Powerball and Mega Millions coming to Mississippi in one week

News
Posted: / Updated:
Powerball_121369

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In one week, Mississippians will be able to buy Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. The official date is January 30, 2020.

Are you excited for the new lottery games? You can vote in our Facebook poll to let us know!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories