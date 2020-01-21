Powers Fire and Rescue to host blood drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Powers Fire and Rescue will host a blood drive on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the department’s fire station at 1975 Highway 184.

Here are some tips before you donate:

  • Eat a healthy, low-fat meal within two hours ahead of your donation.
  • The day before, eat a salty snack.
  • When you donate blood, you lose about a gram of salt. Replacing it ahead of time helps keep your blood pressure normal.
  • Hydrate by drinking 8 to 16 ounces of non-alcoholic beverages one hour before you donate. Water and sports drinks are great choices.

