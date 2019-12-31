Prayer vigil tomorrow for Madison Alderman Warren Strain

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- A vigil for Madison Alderman Warren Strain will be held on New Year’s Day at noon under the prayer tree at the Madison City Hall.

The Strain family is welcoming everyone to join in prayer as their loved one continues to face challenges after experiencing a stroke Monday, Dec. 23.

The theme of the event is “A New Year. A New Decade. A New Beginning for Warren Strain.”

Warren and Sandra Strain’s Pastor John C. Henderson of St. Peter’s Antiochian Orthodox Church will lead the vigil.