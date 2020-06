HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) - The Hattiesburg Zoo will reopen to the public on Friday, June 5. The zoo is now offering advance ticket purchases online, staggering entrance times and new sanitation requirements.

Guests are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help with the guidelines, the grounds at the zoo have paw markers that people are encouraged to follow. They also added new outdoor seating.