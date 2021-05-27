Precautionary boil water advisory lifted for neighbors connected to Jackson Maddox Well System

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The precautionary boil water advisory issued on Tuesday, May 18, has been lifted for all 2,000 connections impacted by the TV Road and Siwell Road well disruptions.

According to City of Jackson officials, contractors have found a new replacement pump for the Siwell Road well and delivery is expected next week. This well will continue to operate with the temporary pump that was installed on Saturday, May 22.

The TV Road Well is still offline while the contractor is securing parts to repair the motor and pump.

Leaders said once the repairs for the Siwell Road well are complete, the contractor will move to TV Road and start that repair work hopefully by June 7. This will provide water to the area temporarily until the motor and pump can be installed permanently.