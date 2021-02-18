Prentiss neighbors help others while power outages continue

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Tough times sometimes bring out the best in people. Neighbors in Jefferson Davis County tried their best to live up to that motto on Thursday, while dealing with power outages from the recent winter storm.

Thousands in Prentiss are still without power after more than four days. Neighbors said it’s been a struggle to cope with the power being out.

“It’s been rough around here. We can’t cook, don’t have any water, no lights. My son is on a breathing machine. We have to go different places trying find a hotel room. We don’t have any rooms around here to stay,” said Kenya Armstrong, who lives in the city.



Judy Brenson, who also lives in Prentiss, said they’re doing everything they can to stay warm, while also helping others.



“We just been trying to survive. We all stayed together. We got generators going and taking them to older people in our church. We’re just trying to survive,” she stated.



Southern Pine Electric said they’re working to restore power outages from winter storms.