Preparation ahead of today’s storm: Severe weather safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After heavy storms left many with damaged homes and no power earlier this month, making sure people know how to prepare for potential storms is crucial.
Here are some tips in case of severe weather from the National Weather Service:
- Get inside. If you’re already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible.
- Get down. Get underground if possible. If you cannot, go to the lowest floor possible.
- Cover up. Flying and falling debris are a storm’s number one killer.
- Use pillows, blankets, coats, helmets, etc. to cover up and protect your head and body from flying debris.