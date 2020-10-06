Preparations underway for Canton Flea Market

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Flea Market will kick off on Thursday, October 8. Despite coronavirus concerns, city leaders decided the biannual event will happen this fall.

Vendors started to set up around downtown Canton. There will be clothing, food, Christmas items and more for sale. Downtown businesses are also expected to see an economic boost.

“2020 has been a tough year for any business. So all of our businesses and a lot of businesses already have sales going on this week. So we encourage you to come out and get ahead of the crowd,” said Jana Dear, executive director of Canton Tourism.

The Canton Flea Market for Spring 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fall flea market is from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

