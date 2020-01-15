Prepare for more rain, Jackson flood threat not over

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The City of Jackson remains under a state of emergency.



Flooded roads were a common theme in Jackson on Tuesday as first responders rescued people from their homes.

Since midnight Jackson has received more than 4 inches of rain.

“Today’s heavy rainfall followed by the severe weather we experienced over the weekend has left the city with more water than it can take on in one period of time,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

With more rain on the way, the mayor asks you to be prepared.

“I want to continue to urge citizens to take necessary precautions,” said Mayor Lumumba. “Stay out of flood waters. “

City leaders are also watching the Pearl River that continues to rise.

“Our fear is we would take on too much water that the reservoir then has to release water into the Pearl and if that takes place at a significant rate then we are concerned about the amount of water that our dam can retain,” said Mayor Lumumba.

Flash flooding proved to be problematic in the areas of Jim Hill High School, Belhaven, and the Presidential Hills neighborhood.

Clinton, Byram, and Raymond are also dealing with flooding.

Even outside of Hinds County, some roads have closed.

Be on the look out if you are driving and allow yourself extra time to get to where you’re going with the rainy weather and slick roads.