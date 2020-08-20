Preparing for a hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is entering the most active part of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Being prepared is even more challenging this year with the coronavirus pandemic.

From making sure you have a family emergency plan, to having a plethora of food and water available, there are plenty of layers in a pandemic.

In the peak of hurricane season, experts at the National Weather Service said it is imperative to see if you are in a floodplain. With hurricanes, there will be torrential rainfall.

This current month, August 2020, marks 15 years since Hurricane Katrina hit Mississippi. One of the big lessons learned from Katrina during that time was the lack of communication. Katrina took the lives of more than 200 people, destroyed thousands of homes and caused billions of dollars in damage. Experts said while Mississippi is more prepared this time around, it is crucial to take an active role in early preparedness.

Felecia Bowser, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for National Weather Service, said, “Make sure all your medicines are reloaded, and you’re able to pick them up before an emergency was to occur. You need to have nonperishable foods, which are canned foods and whatnot. And also make sure you have extra clothing and extra shoes, and as you already stated some water.”

It’s always a good idea to have a backup plan, perhaps communicate early to go to a neighbor or relative’s house, even out of state.

