Preparing for Mistletoe Marketplace 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season means preparing for festivities like Mistletoe Marketplace 2020, but the planning process for the annual event has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lori Hill Marshall, organizer of Mistletoe Marketplace, said the revisions of the annual event were difficult, but necessary.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, volunteers and merchants is our top priority. So we have re-imagined and re-invented Mistletoe to take into account the CDC guidelines, as well as the guidelines set by our state health department in the state of Mississippi and the City of Jackson,” she explained.

Marshall said some of the changes will include a mask requirement to enter, daily temperature checks for shoppers, volunteers merchants, and hand sanitizer stations inside and outside the facility.

Three different shopping shifts will also be incorporated in order to limit crowd control.

“We will deep clean and disinfect the Coliseum at the end of each day and as well as at the end of each shopping shift. We are also looking at technology solutions to minimize person-to-person contact as well as contact with payment systems,” said Marshall.

This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland.

