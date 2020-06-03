Preparing for Tropical Storm Cristobal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atlantic Hurricane Season started on June 1, and Mississippi officials are urging neighbors to prepare for storms. Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall Tuesday morning in Campeche, Mexico. The storm is expected to move back into the Gulf of Mexico and head north toward the Louisiana coast.

The current forecasted track places Mississippi in an area which will see threats of high wind gusts, storm surge, spin-up tornadoes and flash flooding. If you haven’t began hurricane season preparations, now is the time.

Felecia Bowser, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Jackson, said, “Let them know the different things that they can do: make sure that their insurance is up-to-date, make sure that they know where their most important documents are located, know where they need to go in order to stay away from, say if there is a surge of water, a better place for them to be on a little bit higher ground and make sure they have somebody else, somebody else’s home that is a bit sturdier and maybe further away from the tropical storm that they can go to.”

Cristobal is expected to drift northward across the Gulf on Friday. As there is still time for things to change, Storm Team 12 will continue tracking this storm and updating us with the latest.